Sam Beukema has left AZ Alkmaar to join Bologna but young right-back Denso Kasius has gone the opposite way.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Beukema joined AZ from Go Ahead Eagles in 2021 and the centre-back has made 81 appearances for the club.
On Monday, Bologna confirmed the signing of the 24-year-old, who has signed a multi-year contract. AZ has received an undisclosed fee.
Beuekema becomes the next Dutchman at Bologna, joining Joshua Zirkzee, Sydney van Hooijdonk and Jerdy Schouten.
AZ are hoping to sign Thomas Deelen from PEC Zwolle as a replacement, but face competition from PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord.
AZ has signed right-back Denso Kasius from Bologna on a deal until the summer of 2027.
The 20-year-old moved from Utrecht to Bologna in 2022 and he has made 14 appearances for the Italian side. Last January, he was loaned to Rapid Vienna, making 12 appearances for the Austrian side.