AZ Alkmaar still has a chance of reaching the Conference League knockout stages after a slender 1-0 victory over Zrinjski Mostar.
After the two defeats against Aston Villa, AZ knew they had to pick up the three points against Mostar to have any chance of reaching the knockout rounds.
AZ struggled to create chances in the first half but they were left mistified when a penalty wasn’t awarded. Ernest Poku’s shot was blocked by Matija Malekinusic’s hands but even after consulting VAR, no penalty was given by referee Oleh Derevinsky.
Before the hour mark, AZ did get a spot kick when Vangelis Pavlidis went down and the Greek forward made no mistake from the spot.
Pavlidis missed a chance to double the lead but in the end, one goal was enough for the Alkmaar side to get the three points.
AZ will now wait to see if Aston Villa defeats Legia Warsaw later on Thursday. If the English side triumph then AZ just need to beat Legia in Poland on the final day of the group to progress.