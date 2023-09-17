AZ Alkmaar made it four wins out of four to start the season with a comfortable 2-0 victory against Sparta Rotterdam.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The game was basically won for the hosts within the opening twenty minutes thanks to two quickfire goals.
Firstly, Dani De Wit made it 1-0 in the 18th minute with a strong finish following good work by Sven Mijnans and Jordy Clasie. Then almost straight from the kick-off, Vangelis Pavlidis doubled the lead after being set up by De Wit.
From that point, AZ had no issues with the visitors and in the second half they were able to hand a debut to Ibrahim Sadiq. There were no further goals and AZ are still on a 100% record in the league with four wins out of four.
Sparta Rotterdam is on eight points in sixth.