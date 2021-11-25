AZ Alkmaar secured top spot in their group and a place in the knockout round of the Europa Conference League with a 1-1 draw at Jablonec.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
AZ Alkmaar found themselves behind after only seven minutes with Milos Kratochvíl surprising goalkeeper Peter Vindahl Jensen with a header.
AZ struggled to create chances but on the stroke of half-time, Hakon Evjen turned well in the box and found the corner to make it 1-1.
In the second half, there were no further goals as AZ held on to take the point which means they have sealed the top spot in the group. AZ end the group with a clash against Randers in two weeks.