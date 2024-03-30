AZ Alkmaar closed on FC Twente in third with a 2-0 win over struggling Vitesse Arnhem.
Both teams are fighting at opposite sides of the table with AZ Alkmaar still hoping to catch Twente in third, while Vitesse are running out of time to escape the bottom two.
AZ went into the game in good form and Dani de Wit seemed to make it 1-0 in the sixth minute but the midfielder was offside. Eloy Room then made a number of saves to keep the hosts out before the break.
Early in the second half, Room was finally beaten and this time De Wit’s header counted. Ten minutes later, Myron van Brederode crossed for Vangelis Pavlidis to slide in a second.
AZ Alkmaar saw out the rest of the game and they are now one point behind Twente, who play on Sunday. Vitesse remains 17th and five points adrift of Excelsior.