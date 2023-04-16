AZ Alkmaar put their disappointing result in Europe behind them to defeat Fortuna Sittard 3-0 in Limburg on Sunday.
AZ went into Sunday’s clash without a win in their last four matches, including the 2-0 loss to Anderlecht on Thursday.
After 24 minutes, AZ had the lead against Fortuna Sittard with Jens Odgaard netting before Milos Kerkez doubled the lead with an excellent solo run and finish.
In the second half, AZ remained in full control and a third goal was added in the 84th minute by Vangelis Pavlidis, who ended his five-game goal drought.
The win means AZ have solidified their position in fourth, while Fortuna is in 11th.