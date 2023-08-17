It was far from convincing but AZ Alkmaar has reached the Conference League playoffs after a 2-0 victory over Santa Comola. AZ progresses 3-0 on aggregate.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
AZ returned home last week with a slender 1-0 victory but they looked clinical in their 5-1 victory over Go Ahead Eagles at the weekend.
Jesper Karlsson missed the tie on Thursday, meaning Ruben van Bommel started on the left-wing. After forty minutes, Vangelis Pavlidis played Van Bommel in on the left and the winger fired AZ in front with a wonderful finish.
AZ then had plenty of chances but the hosts were sloppy in front of goal, while the woodwork also denied them twice in the second half. Both Mayckel Lahdo and David Møller Wolfe hit the post.
Eventually, in the 80th minute, Lahdo made it 2-0 with a simple finish after good work by Djordje Mihailovic.
AZ progresses to the next round and will face Brann.