AZ Alkmaar has moved to within two points of Ajax after a 3-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk.
Pascal Jansen was without Vangelis Pavlidis and Jesper Karlsson for the clash, meaning Jens Odgaard began up front. However, the Dane was also stretchered off in the 21st minute and had to be replaced by Mexx Meerdijnk.
By the time, Odgaard had gone off, AZ were already 1-0 up as Sven Mijnans had headed them in front. This came after RKC had had a goal ruled out early on.
RKC went close before the break with Mathew Ryan having to make a good save to deny Mats Seuntjens. At the break, AZ’s injury concerns increased as Meerdink remained in the locker room and he is now certain to miss the UEFA Youth League final on Monday.
In the 50th minute, Mayckel Lahdo doubled the hosts lead with an excellent strike that found the net via the underside of the crossbar. Myron van Brederode then sealed the victory shortly afterwards.
AZ remains in 4th but they close the gap to Ajax, while RKC is in 8th.