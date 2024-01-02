As firstly reported by AZ fan page, AZ Alkmaar are set to sign Sporting CP full-back Gonçalo Esteves on loan with an option to buy.
AZ are looking to bring in a new right-back with Yuki Sugawara away with Japan on international duty. Esteves is their choice with Voetbal International also reporting a deal is close.
The Portuguese youth international will join on an initial loan deal but there will be an option to make it permanent in the summer.
Esteves joined Sporting CP from Porto in 2021 but he has only made ten appearances for the club since. The 19-year-old has not made a single appearance this season but will get a chance to prove himself in Alkmaar.
He becomes the third Portuguese youngster in the AZ squad after Alexandre Penetra and Tiago Dantas.