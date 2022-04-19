According to Voetbal International, AZ Alkmaar have completed the signing of PEC Zwolle left-back Mees de Wit.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 24-year-old has completed his medical with AZ Alkmaar and makes the move in the summer on a five-year deal.
De Wit made the move to PEC Zwolle last summer on a free transfer from Sporting club de Portugal but now earns the club €2 million for the transfer. The deal could raise to €3 million through bonuses.
De Wit has made 23 Eredivisie appearances for PEC Zwolle, scoring four goals. He could be the intended replacement for Owen Wijndal, who may depart AZ Alkmaar in the summer.