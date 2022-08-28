Jordy Clasie netted a late winner as AZ Alkmaar claimed a 1-0 victory over 10-man Cambuur.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
AZ went into the game on the back of their Europa Conference League win over Gil Vicente and they looked tired in the first half. Cambuur came closest to opening the scoring but Roberts Uldrikis saw his strike via the post end in the hands of AZ goalkeeper Hoby Verhulst.
Early in the second half, Mitchell Paulissen found himself through on the AZ goal but he could only fire over the bar.
Cambuur were on top but in the 55th minute, VAR intervened and Jamie Jacobs was sent off for a rash challenge on Jens Odgaard.
Cambuur remained on the attack despite the red but as the game wore on, AZ began to create chances. Maykel Lahdo hit the bar before Jordy Clasie netted the winner in the 90th minute. The midfielder’s strike was misjudged by goalkeeper João Virgínia and found the net.
AZ are fourth after the win while Cambuur sits in 10th.