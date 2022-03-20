Zakaria Aboukhlal scored a 91st minute equaliser as AZ Alkmaar came away from Willem II with a 2-2 draw.
Kevin Hofland took charge of Willem II for the first time and he saw his side take the lead after only seven minutes. Che Nunnely slotted in a cross from Leeroy Owusu. Ten minutes later, Owusu played through Elton Kabangu, who rounded Peter Vindahl-Jensen before slotting the ball into an empty net for Willem II’s second.
Willem II got off to a fast start but ten minutes before the break, Bruno Martins Indi pulled one back for AZ Alkmaar.
Just before the break, Willem II thought they had a penalty but referee Rob Dieperink corrected the decision after consulting VAR.
In the second half, AZ Alkmaar poured forward looking for the equaliser but Dani de Wit hit the woodwork, while Yukinari Sugawara was denied by Timon Wellenreuther.
It seemed that Willem II was going to hold on but in the 92nd minute, Zakaria Aboukhlal tapped in a corner to make it 2-2 at the end.
The point means Willem II are now a point above the bottom three in 15th, while AZ are fifth and now two points behind FC Twente.