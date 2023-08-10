AZ Alkmaar’s UEFA Conference League campaign began with a 1-0 win over FC Santa Coloma in Andorra.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After reaching the semi-finals of the competition last season, AZ began in the third qualifying round with a trip to Andorra.
Pascal Jansen’s side struggled to break down an organised defence in the first half and chances were few and far between. Jesper Karlsson went closest with a free-kick that was shot over the bar.
AZ improved after the break but without scoring and Jansen turned to his substitutes with Kenzo Goudmijn, Djordje Mihailovic, and Ernest Poku coming on. It was Mihailovic that made the biggest impact as he headed in a Yuki Sugawara free-kick.
That proved to be the only goal and AZ takes a slender win back to Alkmaar next week.