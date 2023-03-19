AZ Alkmaar failed to move up to second in the Eredivisie after suffering a 2-1 loss at FC Twente.
Ajax’s loss at Feyenoord and PSV’s draw at Vitesse had opened up a chance for AZ Alkmaar to move up to second if they could defeat Twente.
However, those hopes quickly looked slim as Manfred Ugalde headed in a Joshua Brenet cross after only eight minutes. Three minutes later, Ugalde made it 2-0 with another header, this time from a Vaclav Cerny cross.
Twente had further chances to extend their lead before the break, while at the other end, Jesper Karlsson fired wide, while Lars Unnerstall denied Tijjani Reijnders.
The hosts had chances to kill the game early in the second half but didn’t take them and Karlsson pulled one back in the 66th minute.
Mexx Meerdink, making his Eredivisie debut, had a good chance to equalise for AZ but he couldn’t take it and Twente held on for the victory.
AZ are now fourth in the table while Twente are six points behind them in fifth.