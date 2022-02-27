AZ Alkmaar’s impressive form continued on Sunday as they defeated Feyenoord 2-1 in the AFAS Stadion.
AZ’s form has seen them drag themselves back into the running for the top three and they knew a win over Feyenoord would put them within three points of the Rotterdammers.
AZ were dominant and in the 19th minute, Jesper Karlsson made it 1-0 from the penalty spot after a foul by Jorrit Hendrix on Dani de Wit. Ten minutes later, Tyrell Malacia pushed Yukinara Sugawara and Karlsson made it 2-0 with another penalty.
It could have been worse for Feyenoord before the break but Justin Bijlow made several good saves and De Wit had a goal disallowed by VAR.
Feyenoord pulled themselves back into the game in the 51st minute through Lutsharel Geertruida, who netted from close range after an error from Peter Vindahl.
Feyenoord had hope to bring themselves back into the game but AZ stood firm and they managed to hold on for the three points. AZ are now three points behind Feyenoord, who could fall further behind the top two who play later on Sunday.