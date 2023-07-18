AZ Alkmaar midfielder Zico Buurmeester has joined PEC Zwolle on loan for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old extended his contract with AZ on Monday, but now he goes for regular minutes in the Eredivisie with the newly promoted PEC Zwolle.
Buurmeester has made nine first-team appearances for AZ but will be looking to make his mark on loan with PEC Zwolle. There is no option to make the deal permanent.
The midfielder told the club website, “Making minutes in the Eredivisie is what I want. PEC Zwolle serves as the ideal intermediate step for me at the moment. I have heard good stories about the club and the way of playing. Moreover, I also experienced that myself last season when I played against Zwolle. I am fit and ready to start right away That’s why I’m really looking forward to the coming year.”