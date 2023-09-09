AZ Alkmaar U20s has missed out on the Intercontinental Cup after a penalty shootout defeat to Boca Juniors in Argentina. The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.
After winning the UEFA Youth League last season, AZ’s U20 side was now looking for the world title against Boca Juniors. The clash took place in the la Bombonera in front of thousands of home fans.
Boca Juniors put pressure on AZ but it was the Dutch side that went ahead in the 43rd minute when Dave Kwakman’s shot flew past Sebastián Díaz Roble.
AZ tried to hold on but before the hour, Enoch Mastoras unfortunately headed the ball into his own net past goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro.
Boca Juniors had a lot of possession before the end but AZ held on and the match went to a penalty shootout.
Wouter Goes netted but Kees Smit and Maxim Dekker did not, while Boca Juniors scored all four of theirs. The trophy went to the hosts and AZ will now return to the Netherlands.