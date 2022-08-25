AZ Alkmaar defeated Gil Vicente 2-1 in Portugal on Thursday as they eased into the group stage of the Europa Conference League. AZ progresses 6-1 on aggregate.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Leading 4-0 from the first-leg, AZ headed to Portugal in a comfortable position, but Pascal Jansen stuck with the same eleven from last week.
Within a minute, Dani de Wit hit the post, while the woodwork also denied Vangelis Pavlidis as AZ Alkmaar went into the break level.
The deadlock was broken on the hour mark with Hakon Evjen providing the finish after a nice move including Myron van Brederode and Pavlidis. Three minutes later, Tijjani Reijnders doubled the lead with a calm finish.
Juan Boselli pulled one back for the Portuguese side before the end but it was nothing but a consolation.
AZ can now look forward to the group stage draw on Friday.