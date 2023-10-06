Michael Reiziger has confirmed his Netherlands U21 squad ahead of this month’s European Championship qualifiers with Georgia and Gibraltar.
The Netherlands take on Georgia on the 12th of October before a clash with Gibraltar five days later.
AZ Alkmaar trio Ernest Poku, Myron van Brederode, and Rome-Jayden Owuso-Oduro are all called into the squad for the first time. They join fellow teammate Ruben van Bommel.
There is no place for the injured PSV midfielder Isaac Babadi, while Ryan Gravenberch as expected misses out after pulling out of the squad last month.
The full squad can be seen below.