AZ Alkmaar are up to eighth in the table after a 3-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam.
Sparta went into the game with only one win in their last eight matches but in the 19th minute, Adil Auassar gave them the lead after some sloppy play by AZ midfielder Tijani Reijnders.
In the 27th minute, AZ Alkmaar were awarded a penalty after VAR spotted that Tom Beugelsdijk had handled the ball as he looked to clear a long ball. Jesper Karlsson made it 1-1 from the spot. Karlsson then made it 2-1 before the break with a shot into the corner from the edge of the box.
Just before the hour mark, Beugelsdijk’s attempted clearance set up Karlsson, who then played the ball for Vangelis Pavlidis to tap in another for the hosts.
Karlsson had the ball in the net again before the end but he was denied a hattrick by the offside flag.
AZ climbs to 8th in the table while Sparta are struggling in 16th.