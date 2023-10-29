The match between AZ Alkmaar and NEC Nijmegen was postponed with a few minutes remaining after Bas Dost collapsed on the pitch. The striker has since regained consciousness.
Goals from Dost and Magnus Mattson in the first half had given NEC a 2-0 lead in the first half before Vangelis Pavlidis made it 2-1.
With a few minutes left on the clock, Dost collapsed in the centre circle and the medical team rushed onto the field to give him treatment. The players crowded around to protect the striker, who was stretchered off after receiving treatment.
Dost was conscious on the stretcher and he will now undergo further tests in hospital.
The game was officially postponed and will now be finished at a later date.