According to De Telgraaf, half of the Eredivisie is interested in signing MVV Maastricht winger Ruben van Bommel.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The winger is having an incredible season with MVV, having worked his way into being a consistent start. He has since scored 13 goals and given five assists.
The son of Mark van Bommel is now set for a nice transfer in the summer with De Telegraaf reporting that half of the Eredivisie has already enquired about him. AZ Alkmaar, Vitesse and Twente are among the clubs to make contact.
The 18-year-old prefers a move to an Eredivisie club over a move abroad at the moment and he hopes to make MVV a nice fee.