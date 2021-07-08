AZ Alkmaar head coach Pascal Jansen has stated the club will not sell any of their star players to other Eredivisie clubs.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Owen Wijndal has been linked with a move to Ajax in recent months, but Jansen is sure that the club would not sell any of their star players to a major rival.
He told ESPN, “It seems clear to me that you are not going to sell your best players to the competition. I completely agree with the sounds I have heard here over the past year, that it is clear what we think of that as a club.”
When asked if AZ players can only move abroad, Jansen responded, “If you put it that way, yes. You only think about it when things are concrete, but we want to play in those top four and then it would be weird if you sell your best players to other competitors. I can well imagine this is the position of AZ.”