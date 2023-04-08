AZ Alkmaar made it three league games without a victory as they slumped to a 1-0 loss at home to Sparta Rotterdam.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
AZ went into the clash without the injured Jesper Karlsson, while Mexx Meerdink began up front and Vangelis Pavlidis on the bench.
The home side dominated but they didn’t take their chances and just before the break, Tobias Lauritsen was free to head Sparta in front.
AZ chased the equaliser in the second half and Pavlidis came off the bench, but Sparta went close to a second on the counter. Lauritsen saw his effort crash off the bar.
In the last 15 minutes, AZ got a number of chances but Jens Odgaard hit the crossbar and Yuki Sugawara’s shot came back off the post.
Sparta managed to hold on and they are fifth in the table and only five points behind AZ in fourth. AZ are now five points off second and it seems they can forget about the Champions League.