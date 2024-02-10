AZ Alkmaar could be overtaken by Ajax in the table on Sunday after they were held to a goalless draw by Almere City.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
After five straight league games without a win, AZ Alkmaar were looking for a precious three points at Almere City.
However, despite dominating the possession, chances were few and far between for AZ, but Ruben van Bommel did put a shot just wide before the break.
In the second half, Vangelis Pavlidis was denied by Almere goalkeeper Nordin Bakker as the hosts held on for a point.
AZ are still fourth but they can be overtaken by Ajax on Sunday, while Almere City is in 11th.