De Telegraaf has provided an update on Isaac Babadi’s contract situation at PSV Eindhoven.
The 18-year-old scored his first Eredivisie goal on Sunday in the victory over PSV Eindhoven and afterward said he is still confident of a good outcome in contract talks with the club.
Babadi’s contract is expiring in the summer and as of yet there is no agreement with PSV Eindhoven. According to reports, Babadi’s camp is worried about a lack of playing time and he is free to talk with other clubs.
De Telegraaf have provided an update on Monday, “The latest state of affairs is that after a positive conversation two weeks ago, the Babadi camp is considering a reportedly more promising offer from PSV.”
“The difficult thing is that the talented attacking midfielder has the choice of clubs. A staggering number of 23 clubs from all of Europe’s top leagues have lined up for the soon-to-be free transfer top talent. And just as an extensive menu in a restaurant does not make choosing a dish any easier, the same applies to the number of choices that Babadi was presented with.”