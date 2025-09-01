PSV Eindhoven midfielder Isaac Babadi will spend the season on loan with Royal Antwerp.
The midfielder is considered one of PSV’s brightest young talents but he has struggled for minutes in Peter Bosz’s side.
With Guus Til, Joey Veerman and Ismail Saibari all ahead of him in the pecking order, Babadi has decided to leave PSV on loan this summer. A move in the Eredivisie was considered but he has instead joined Royal Antwerp.
The Belgian side have confirmed Babadi’s arrival on loan for the season with no option to make it permanent. The 20-year-old will be hoping for regular game time in the Jupiler League to prove he is worthy of a spot in the PSV side next year.