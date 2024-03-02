After months of negotiations, Isaac Babadi has signed a new contract with PSV Eindhoven until the summer of 2028.
The midfielder is regarded as one of the most exciting Dutch youngsters and he has broken into the PSV first team this season. However, his deal was expiring this summer and negotiations had been tough.
A number of foreign and domestic clubs were circling hoping to poach Babadi from PSV including Feyenoord, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid. However, PSV have now announced a new contract for the 18-year-old until the summer of 2028.
Babadi has said on PSV’s website. “PSV has been offering me a platform to develop myself for years. This season I even made my debut in the Eredivisie and the Champions League, two very important steps in my career. I am very happy to have signed under a 4.5 year contract.”
It ends months of speculation and the youngster can now concentrate on cementing his place in the PSV midfield.