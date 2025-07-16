RB Leipzig has confirmed the signing of PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.
The 22-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the Bundesliga side with PSV Eindhoven receiving around €20 million.
Bakayoko came through the PSV academy and the club rejected big money moves from PSG for the winger before he lost his place last season to Ivan Peresic. Now, with his contract coming into the final year, PSV were forced into accepting a lower fee.
A number of clubs from England, France and Germany circled the Belgian this summer but it is RB Leipzig that won the race.
PSV are now working on finding a replacement having already signed Ruben van Bommel to replace Noa Lang on the left-wing.