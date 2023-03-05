PSV Eindhoven defeated RKC Waalwijk 1-0 on Sunday thanks to a goal from Johan Bakayoko.
RKC went into the game unbeaten in their last five home games and they nearly had the lead early on but Jurriën Gaari could only head into the side netting from close range.
Fabio Silva and Xavi Simons had chances for PSV before they deservedly had the lead in the 35th minute. Joey Veerman set up Johan Bakayoko to volley the visitors in front.
Luuk de Jong went off with a twisted ankle in the 56th minute and his replacement, Anwar El Ghazi, almost made it 2-0 with a strike that hit the crossbar.
PSV failed to kill the game and RKC got chances to equalise but Joel Drommel managed to keep a clean sheet.
PSV are still fourth in the table but only six points behind leaders Feyenoord, while RKC is in 8th.