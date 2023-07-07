Atalanta Bergamo has confirmed the signing of Mitchel Bakker from Bayer Leverkusen.

The left-back has been a regular in Leverkusen since joining the club from PSG in 2021 but the arrival of Alejandro Grimaldo from Benfica has cut the left-back’s playing time chances.

Atalanta have now seen off competition from other clubs to sign the 23-year-old for around €10 million.

The former Ajax youngster made 70 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen over two seasons but now joins Hans Hateboer, Teun Koopmeiners and Marten de Roon in Bergamo.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (13336 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter