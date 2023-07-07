Atalanta Bergamo has confirmed the signing of Mitchel Bakker from Bayer Leverkusen.
The left-back has been a regular in Leverkusen since joining the club from PSG in 2021 but the arrival of Alejandro Grimaldo from Benfica has cut the left-back’s playing time chances.
Atalanta have now seen off competition from other clubs to sign the 23-year-old for around €10 million.
The former Ajax youngster made 70 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen over two seasons but now joins Hans Hateboer, Teun Koopmeiners and Marten de Roon in Bergamo.