Mitchel Bakker is unhappy at losing his place in the PSG line-up and will consider his future at the club in the summer.
The left-back played regularly under Thomas Tuchel but has found himself on the bench since Mauricio Pochettino took over.
Speaking to NOS, Bakker was asked if he was on the bench more because of the change of coaches, “Yes, among other things. Pochettino makes choices and sticks to certain people. I play less,”
Bakker has spoken with Pochettino about his role, “I have already sat with him, yes, certainly. He tells me that I have to do my best and that my chances will come naturally. It is not easy, everyone knows that. I know that myself.”
Asked if he was considering a move away from PSG in order to play more, Bakker paused before saying, “I still have a few months in Paris, before the transfer market opens. Then we’ll see, I’m in the right place.”
Bakker has to be the worst left back ever to play for Jong Oranje. The guy is an absolute disaster. Awful player all around: no speed, no technique, no ability to defend…one truly wonders what anyone sees in him. Good luck to him in trying to find another club that doe snot play in second division somewhere. I doubt Fortuna Sittard would want him!