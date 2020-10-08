Chelsea loan Maatsen to Charlt... Chelsea have loaned Dutch defender Ian Maatsen to Charlton Athletic ...

Kongolo set to join Fulham According to Football Insider, Terence Kongolo is set to join ...

Overmars: Ihattaren a player t... Ajax technical director Marc Overmars has stated PSV midfielder Mohamed ...

Zirkzee still hoping for playi... Joshua Zirkzee saw a potential loan move to Feyenoord break ...

PSV technical manager wants to... PSV Eindhoven technical manager John de Jong has spoken about ...

Memphis Depay discusses failed... Memphis Depay spoke to NOS about his failed move to ...

Gotze: I joined PSV for a diff... Mario Gotze has explained his decision to join PSV Eindhoven ...