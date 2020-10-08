Mitchel Bakker has been playing regularly for PSG and the left-back is aiming to earn a call-up to the Dutch national team.

The 20-year-old is currently a part of Netherlands U21’s squad but he is aiming higher after breaking into the PSG first-team.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Bakker said, “If you are referring to Orange, then I certainly dare to think big. Why not?

“On the other hand, I only made my debut with the Dutch Juniors in Belarus a month ago. I’m going to concentrate on that first.”

Bakker has started PSG’s last four games, and has provided one assist.




