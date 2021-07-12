According to Algemeen Dagblad, Mitchel Bakker is set to leave PSG to join Bayer Leverkusen.

Bakker has made 45 appearances for PSG but found himself as second choice for the left-back slot when Mauricio Pochettino took over halfway through last season.

The 21-year-old is now set to join Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year deal as he seeks more regular playing time.

The Netherlands U21 international will be a teammate of Daley Sinkgraven, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Jeremie Frimpong.




