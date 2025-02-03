Banel departs Ajax for Burnley... Ajax have sold Jaydon Banel to Burnley and Diant Ramaj ...

Gimenez leaves Feyenoord for A... AC Milan has confirmed the signing of Santiago Gimenez from ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Ajax win ... There were five Eredivisie matches on Sunday including Ajax v ...

Eredivisie Round-Up: NEC strik... There was three Eredivisie matches on Saturday evening and below ...

Heracles claim a point at NAC ... The Eredivisie clash on Friday evening saw NAC Breda earn ...

Ajax sign Edvardsen Ajax has confirmed the signing of Go Ahead Eagles winger ...