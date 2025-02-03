Ajax have sold Jaydon Banel to Burnley and Diant Ramaj to Borussia Dortmund.
The 20-year-old forward was out of contract in Amsterdam in the summer and Ajax have allowed him to leave for a small fee, believed to be around €1 million.
Banel played a handful of games in the Eredivisie last season but has spent his time this campaign with Jong Ajax. The winger has signed a deal until the summer of 2028.
Ajax have also let goalkeeper Diant Ramaj depart the club to join Borussia Dortmund. The goalkeeper will be loaned to FC Copenhagen.
Ramaj was second choice in Amsterdam to Remko Pasveer and Ajax will now look for a new goalkeeper before the window closes.