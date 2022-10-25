According to SPORT, Barcelona are keeping an eye on Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez as they consider future replacements for Sergio Busquets.
Alvarez almost left Ajax in the summer as Chelsea made a late move to sign the Mexican international, but he remained in Amsterdam. A bid of €50 million was not enough.
According to SPORT, Barcelona are preparing for the departure of veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets, who could leave the Nou Camp in the summer.
The Catalan giants are said to have been impressed by the performances of Alvarez in the Champions League. Barcelona feel their relationship with Ajax gives them a chance of signing Alvarez, but it remains to be seen whether they can match his transfer fee, especially with Chelsea still sniffing about.
Alvarez is not the only option for Barcelona with Martín Zubimendi of Real Sociedad, PSV’s Ibrahim Sangaré and Benfica star Enzo Fernández also on the shortlist, while SPORT sees the most suitable candidate in Ruben Neves.