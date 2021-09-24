Barcelona will be without Frenkie de Jong against Levante after the appeal against his suspension was rejected.
Frenkie de Jong was shown a harsh red card for two yellow cards against Cadiz on Thursday evening and Barcelona were hoping to have that overturned.
However, The Spanish Disciplinary Commission have rejected Barcelona’s appeal and De Jong will miss Barcelona’s clash with Levante.
Head coach Ronald Koeman has also been banned for two games after he was sent off in stoppage time for arguing with the officials.
