According to Cadena SER and Sport, Barcelona remain very interested in bringing Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana back to the club.
The Cameroon international is expected to leave Ajax this summer, with Chelsea heavily linked in the English media.
However, reports in Spain on Wednesday indicate that Barcelona remain very interested in Onana. Cadena SER is reporting that the Catalan side are in constant contact with Onana’s management.
Marc Andre Ter Stegen is currently number one in the Nou Camp but contract negotiations with the German stopper are proving difficult.
Barcelona see Onana as his potential replacement, and the stopper is reportedly open to returning to the club that he left for Ajax in 2015. Onana may be second choice at the start but he is willing to accept this as long as he gets some guarantees that he will eventually become first-choice.
Ajax are looking for around €40 million to sell their star stopper, but this price could be negotiable.