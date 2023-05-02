According to Sport, Barcelona is interested in signing Joel Veltman from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Dutch defender is out of contract this summer and is yet to sign a new deal despite the fact that Brighton wants him to remain. The English Premier League side do reportedly have the option to extend Veltman’s deal.
According to Sport, Barcelona may look to pounce on the uncertainty and bring Veltman to the Nou Camp this summer. They see the versatile defender as a cheap option for the defence.
Veltman has been a key player for high-flying Brighton this season at right-back but he could be tempted by a move to join former Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong in Catalonia.