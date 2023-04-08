According to a report in Spain, Barcelona are interested in bringing Xavi Simons back to the club from PSV Eindhoven.
Simons started his career in the Barcelona academy before departing for PSG, where he made his first-team debut. Last summer, Simons then joined PSV Eindhoven and is currently having an excellent campaign.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona director Jordi Cruyff is keen on bringing Simons back in the summer.
However, any move for the PSV star would not be cheap as Simons has a deal until the summer of 2025. The report believes it would take at least €30 million to sign the youngster.
Simons does have a departure clause in his contract this summer, but that is only for PSG.