Ajax right-back Sergino Dest is on the back pages in Spain as rumours of a move to Barcelona this summer continues.
Since Friday, Dest has been heavily linked in the media with a move to the Spanish giants.
On Sunday, Diario Sport had Dest on their back page and reports that Barcelona have been told that they must pay €20 million to sign the American international.
A similar offer from Bayern Munich was rejected in January, but Dest’s price has fallen due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
There is no agreement between Barcelona and Ajax yet, with the former needing to sell Nélson Semedo first.