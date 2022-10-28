Barcelona are looking to sell Memphis Depay in January in order to ease its financial burden.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The club’s Champions League exit is set to put pressure on the club’s financial department and SPORT is reporting that Memphis Depay is one of the players Barcelona may look to offload in January.
The Dutch international is out of contract in the summer and Barcelona are hoping that he has a good World Cup so they can sell him for a nice fee.
The 28-year-old is currently out with a muscle injury but Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that Memphis is close to being back to fitness. He should return to the squad to face Almeria next week.