João Cancelo has heaped praise on Barcelona teammate Frenkie de Jong.

The full-back spoke to the media after Barcelona’s 3-2 win over Porto on Tuesday in the Champions League. He singled out Frenkie de Jong for praise.

Cancelo said, “All my teammates did well, but I also want to talk about Frenkie de Jong. He is one of the best players I have ever seen in his position.

“When he plays he makes a huge difference to the team and we are very happy to have him back.”

De Jong has been missing for months through injury but returned at the weekend.




