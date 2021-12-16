According to reports in Spain, Luuk de Jong may be swapping Barcelona for Internazionale.
De Jong is currently on loan from Sevilla to Barcelona but he has little future in Catalonia after failing to impress.
According to Sport, Barcelona wants to send De Jong to Inter Milan for the rest of the season and take Alexis Sanchez in exchange. There is an agreement in principle for this between Barcelona, Sevilla and Inter Milan.
Sanchez has previously played for Barcelona and the club is hoping that the forward can add some much-needed firepower to their attack.
De Jong has only made 11 appearances for Barcelona this season, scoring once.