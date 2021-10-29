Barcelona president Joan Laporta has told the media that he should have removed Ronald Koeman from his position earlier than he did as the club is drifting.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The former Netherlands boss was sacked on Wednesday after Barcelona’s 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano that left the club sitting ninth.
Laporta held a press conference on Friday and he admitted that Koeman should have been sacked earlier, “The decision quite possibly arrived late.
“We should have removed him earlier but it’s easier to analyze things with the benefit of hindsight. In September, when we backed him, we felt he deserved to be shown some confidence and be given the chance to get the injured players back.
“I take responsibility for not making the decision before. We beat Valencia and Dynamo Kiev but then came a series of bad results. We were drifting dangerously and we risked losing touch in all competitions.
“We’re grateful to Ronald because he took on the job in a very difficult moment. He’s a club man and this will always be his home. For us, he’s a Barca legend but if he has not continued in the role, it’s because of results. The situation was unsustainable and we thought not acting could weaken our chances of achieving our objectives, which are to fight for every trophy.”