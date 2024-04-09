Frenkie de Jong is back in the Barcelona squad for their Champions League clash with PSG on Wednesday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
De Jong has been out of action since March 3rd after suffering an ankle injury but he is back for the clash on Wednesday.
Xavi Hernandez was asked during his press conference just how fit the Dutchman was and he responded, “All players who have travelled are available.”
The news will also be a big relief for Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman, who will be hoping that De Jong is fully fit for the European Championships this summer.