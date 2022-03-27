The chance is big that Memphis Depay will be leaving Barcelona this summer with a number of clubs lining up to sign the Dutch international.
The 28-year-old joined Barcelona on a free last summer and is currently the club’s top scorer, but his role has changed since the appointment of Xavi.
According to Mundo Deportivo, a number of clubs are circling Memphis, including Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Juventus, Internazionale, and Napoli.
Memphis only has a contract at Barcelona until 2023 and will want to be guaranteed playing time ahead of the World Cup later in the year. Barcelona are grateful for the commitment and professionalism that Memphis is showing at the club, but they would not stand in his way if offers were to come in.