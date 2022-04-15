According to Diario Sport, Barcelona is not interested in making Luuk de Jong’s loan move from Sevilla permanent.
De Jong has netted a number of important goals for Barcelona off the bench this season, leading to speculation that the striker could remain at the Nou Camp past this season.
However, Diario Sport is reporting that De Jong will return to Sevilla this summer and Barcelona will not pursue a permanent deal.
De Jong has a contract with Sevilla until 2023 but the Spanish side is looking to sell the forward this summer. Could a return to PSV Eindhoven be a possibility for the Dutch international?