According to reports in Spain, Barcelona are hoping to bring Xavi Simons back to the club this summer.
Simons began in the Barcelona academy but he decided to depart for PSG in 2019. He has since been loaned to PSV and RB Leipzig, where he is currently.
It is unclear what PSG plans to do with Simons this summer but another loan move seems likely. According to Munda Deportivo and Sport, Simons has an agreement that he can choose the club which he wishes to join on loan.
Barcelona have reportedly reached out to Simons in a bid to bring him to the club on loan next season. The Dutch international would reportedly be open to the move back to Spain.