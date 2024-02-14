Shane Kluivert scored a lovely goal as Netherlands U17s drew 1-1 against Spain on Wednesday.
The U17s had been playing in the Algarve Cup and the game against Spain was the final one for the young Oranje side.
Netherlands had lost both games against Portugal (6-0) and Germany (3-1) so there was nothing left to play for but pride.
Paulo Iago gave Spain an early lead after some poor defending by the Netherlands but Oranje battled back. In the second half, Shane Kluivert, who plays in the Barcelona academy, curled an excellent strike into the top corner to make it 1-1.
Both sides had chances to win it before the end but the match ended 1-1. The Netherlands will now prepare for qualifying for the Euros next month but they are in a tough group with Belgium, Italy and Finland.